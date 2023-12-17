Ex-Super League and NRL star George Burgess quits rugby league to take up surprising new career change

FOR many rugby league players, deciding what to do after hanging up the boots can cause a few headaches.

A number stay in the sport and try their hand at coaching whilst a whole new career turn is often followed by some.

The latter is true of former Super League and NRL star George Burgess, who has decided to leave rugby league for good after winning the Grand Final with the Cairns Brothers this year.

However, with the Burgess family being on great terms with Hollywood director Russell Crowe, George has turned his hand to acting, starring in a Christmas show in Heath Davis’ new black comedy Christmess.

The film has been hugely popular amongst the general Australian public and it’s fair to say that Burgess enjoyed the role.

“It was good fun – I play a bouncer with a death stare and have a few lines as well,” Burgess told the Wide World of Sports.

“I’ve been doing acting courses for a few years now and this is probably the fifth one I’ve had a part in.

“I always knew football wouldn’t last forever and it was good to go out on a high up in Cairns.

“I’m gradually learning the skills involved in acting and Russell has been great – I shadowed him recently in a movie he is releasing soon, ‘Land of Bad’, and learned so much – he is probably the best in the world so I’m a lucky man.”

Director Heath Davis describes Christmess as the typical Aussie movie.

“There are so many cheesy Christmas movies out there with snow and happy families,” he said.

“This is real and raw – it’s about tough times and redemption – and has got great reviews.

“It was shot in western Sydney and league fans will even recognise Campbelltown Sports Ground in it.

“I made it for footy fans and I’m sure they will love it.

“George has a real presence on screen and I see him as an Aussie version of Vinnie Jones (a former English soccer player who became a movie star).

“He is committed to being a success and all the drive and determination he showed on the footy field, he puts into his characters.”

