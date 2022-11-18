Ex-Featherstone Rovers star Fa’amanu Brown set for major move following brilliant rugby league story

FORMER Featherstone Rovers star Fa’amanu Brown is set for a major move following his incredible rugby league rejuvenation.

A continued career at the highest level for Brown seemed incredibly unlikely a number of years ago following a serious injury, but, having moved to the Featherstone Rovers in 2021, the hooker finally enjoyed an injury-free season.

That earned him a move back in the NRL with a train and trial deal with the Sydney Roosters and later a deal with the Wests Tigers.

At Concord, Brown played 13 games where his good form earned him a call-up to the Samoa squad for the World Cup where he has excelled.

That being said, the 27-year-old will miss tomorrow’s World Cup Final against Australia due to concussion protocols, but that good form and his relatively injury-free status has convinced the Canterbury Bulldogs to sign him for 2023 and beyond.

Brown had previously played for the Bulldogs as well as the Cronulla Sharks, but he managed just 37 games between 2014 and 2019.

Now, though, the Samoan looks destined to become understudy to big signing Reed Mahoney.