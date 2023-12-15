Ex-Huddersfield boss Paul Anderson on potential return to club coaching, Shaun Wane and what England players need going forward

FOLLOWING an illustrious career as a player, former Bradford Bulls and St Helens prop Paul Anderson made the transition into coaching.

In his first year of coaching at Huddersfield Giants, he earned his first piece of silverware by winning the League Leaders’ Shield, the first time Huddersfield had finished top in over 80 years.

Following a disappointing series of results at the start of the 2016 season where Huddersfield won only four of the first 18 games, however, Anderson and assistant coach Kieron Purtill were sacked.

It didn’t take long for the 52-year-old to be back in a coaching environment, with Anderson being named one of the two assistant coaches of the England team in September 2016.

Since then, he has become head coach of the England Knights, helping the latest crop of England youngsters make it to the time – something which he explained is “extremely rewarding”.

“Working within the England set-up is extremely rewarding and something that I really enjoy,” Anderson told League Express.

“Recently seeing England play Tonga in the three-match Test Series, 21 of the 26 players of those players had made it through the Knights pathway which is something we’re extremely proud of.

“My job is to support Shaun (Wane) and his team. Shaun is doing great great things with the senior group and long may that continue.”

Anderson believes that more young English players need more exposure in the national and international environment in order to improve.

“The clubs are doing some really good things in finding and developing talent and we can reap the rewards of this work with our rep programs at England Academy and Knights.

“But I do believe to help expose these players to England standards and environments as much as we possibly can and a strong and robust international male pathways program is a must to develop not only players but our staff and this can only help England be successful in the future.”

Whilst Anderson is loving coaching in the national set-up, he does still have the ambition to get into club level coaching.

“Going back into club coaching is something that is always in the back of my mind, but I purposely have chosen not to chase any roles.”

