Warrington Wolves shut down exit rumours as new signing arrives at Super League club

WARRINGTON WOLVES have shut down rumours of a new signing’s exit as he arrives at the Super League club.

Speculation Down Under had linked new recruit Rodrick Tai with a move to The Dolphins after the Papua New Guinea international impressed for his nation in the Pacific Bowl competition.

Tai’s signing with Warrington was the winger’s first professional rugby league contract having been part of Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters for the past two seasons where he scored 14 tries in 34 appearances.

However, he has now arrived at the Cheshire club, adorning the club’s colours after being snapped this morning by the Wolves.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.