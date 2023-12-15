Super League Round One odds released as London Broncos and Castleford Tigers predicted tough baptism of fire

SUPER LEAGUE 2024 is just two months away with all 12 clubs well into their respective pre-season schedules.

Of course, at this time of year, predictions are coming in thick and fast about which clubs will win trophies and which other ones will struggle.

There will be a new team on the block in 2024 with London Broncos having earned promotion to Super League with an incredible run in the Championship play-offs which saw the capital club beat Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique on the run.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity have dropped down to the second tier for the first time since 1998 whilst others such as Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves have new head coaches at the helm in the shape of Craig Lingard and Sam Burgess respectively.

Wigan Warriors will be wanting to repeat their Grand Final heroics of 2023 with head coach Matt Peet aiming to win his fourth trophy in three years with the League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and Grand Final already in his locker.

Leigh Leopards will of course be wanting to defend their Challenge Cup success of last year.

In Round One of Super League, Hull FC host Hull KR with the Black and Whites given odds of 7/4 with Super League sponsors Betfred giving Rovers 11/2 odds of winning that game on Thursday 15 February.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos are 2/5 to beat Salford Red Devils on Friday 16 February with Paul Rowley’s men having odds of 2/1.

Leigh are 18/5 to beat Huddersfield Giants also on the Friday with the Giants 6/4 whilst new boys London are a gargantuan 10/1 to beat St Helens, who have odds of 1/25.

Castleford are also tipped to struggle at home to Wigan on Saturday 17 February, with the Tigers given odds of 3/1 whilst the Warriors are 1/4.

In the last game of the weekend, Warrington travel to the Catalans Dragons with the Wolves 6/4 to come away with a victory, with the French side 4/7.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.