Ex-Huddersfield Giants star Josh Jones breaks silence on “tough 18 months” as he reveals rugby league exit

FORMER Huddersfield Giants star Josh Jones has broken his silence on a “tough 18 months” as he reveals his exit from rugby league.

Jones hadn’t played for the Giants since round four, in a home defeat to the Wigan Warriors, due to concussion and mutually agreed an exit from Huddersfield as a result earlier this month.

Now the second-rower has decided to retire, posting on Twitter: “After a tough 18 months I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby league.

“I want to start by thanking everyone who has supported me throughout my Rugby League career, I’ve made some unbelievable memories and I thank everyone who made that possible.

“To my family and friends, thank you for your continued love and sacrifices throughout my professional career. The moments we have shared will stay with me forever!

“I also want to thank St.Helens, Exeter, Salford, Hull & Huddersfield for giving me the opportunity to represent them. Rugby League is all I’ve ever known, it has given so many wonderful highs and allowed me to achieve my dream.”

After a tough 18 months I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby league. I want to start by thanking everyone who has supported me throughout my Rugby League career, I’ve made some unbelievable memories and I thank everyone who made that possible. pic.twitter.com/G7D9NT2wPV — Joshua Jones (@Jdjones26) September 19, 2023

The 30-year-old has made almost 300 career appearances, with most of those coming in a Salford Red Devils shirt where he registered 114 appearances.

Jones also made almost 100 appearances for St Helens, seven for Hull FC and 51 for Huddersfield.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.