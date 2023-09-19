Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet confirms star out for rest of Super League season

WIGAN WARRIORS star Liam Byrne has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 Super League season, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Byrne limped off early during Wigan’s 50-0 thrashing of Leeds Rhinos earlier this month, but Peet has now explained that the Ireland international will be out for two months.

“It’s unlikely he will feature again this season. You’re probably looking at an eight to ten week injury,” Peet said.

“It’s not ideal but we have known for a while now. We had a good performance last week, it’s a shame for Liam and us but we are kind of expecting at this time of year that players miss out.

“That’s the benefit of having a big squad, we talk about players ready to go.”

