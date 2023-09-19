Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith reacts to Luke Hooley speculation over potential Castleford Tigers move

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has given his reaction to speculation that Luke Hooley could be making the move to Castleford Tigers.

Hooley has been linked with a move to local rivals Castleford by Rugby League Live with Smith being asked about the potential transfer despite the fullback still under contract at Headingley.

Now Smith has given his say.

“Luke will no doubt draw some interest given that we have signed an established NRL fullback and Luke was brought in to be a back-up fullback,” Smith said.

“He has done a commendable job in recent times in tough circumstances. He has come in and done his job and if something happens there then it will be a conversation. We are looking forward to seeing Luke finish the season with us.

“I would be happy to have conversations behind closed doors with players that want to explore their opportunities particularly when it’s in a situation where we have recruited over the top of him essentially.”

Of course, Hooley does have a link with Castleford given the Tigers’ assistant coach Craig Lingard has had Hooley under his wing for a number of years at Batley Bulldogs.

