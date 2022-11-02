Ex-Hull FC and Hull KR star Albert Kelly puts UK clubs on alert after NRL release

From arriving on UK shores in 2015, the maverick that is Albert Kelly made a name for himself as one of the most talented players to grace Super League.

Kelly first joined Hull KR in 2015, registering almost 50 appearances before making the cross-city move to Hull FC where he became a key cog in the Black and Whites’ wheel.

The 31-year-old made over 70 appearances for Hull, but exited at the end of the 2020 Super League season to be reunited with his family back in Australia.

There, he signed an initial train-and-trial deal with the Brisbane Broncos, earning himself a new deal for 2021 and then 2022, becoming a bit-part player that could still provide magic when needed.

However, Kelly has struggled for that elusive game time that all first-team players want under their belts with the likes of Adam Reynolds, Tyson Gamble – though he will be a Newcastle Knights player in 2023 – Ezra Mam and Billy Walters have all been preferred by coach Kevin Walters.

Despite offering another outlet when given the opportunity, Kelly’s contract has not been renewed and he has subsequently departed the NRL club.

That being said, there have been inklings that the halfback is not yet ready to give up the goose just yet for a full-time deal in the top flight, but that top flight may not be in Australia with League Express understanding that Kelly is attracting murmurings from the UK.