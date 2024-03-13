Ex-Hull FC and Warrington winger Tom Lineham’s new club finally confirmed following Wakefield Trinity exit

EX-HULL FC and Warrington winger Tom Lineham’s new club has finally been confirmed following his exit from Wakefield Trinity at the end of the 2023 season.

Late last year, League Express revealed that Lineham would be a York Knights player in 2024 – a move that has now been confirmed.

Lineham began his professional career at York, debuting for the Knights in 2009 before scoring 11 tries in 18 appearances the following season as the club won promotion to the Championship.

The winger’s form earned a Super League move to Hull FC in 2011, where Lineham crossed for 54 tries during 68 outings for the Black and Whites.

Lineham signed for Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2016 campaign, going to feature 133 times for the Wire and bagging 83 tries.

The ex-England Knights international won the 2016 League Leaders’ Shield and 2019 Challenge Cup with Warrington and also started in three other major finals: the 2016 and 2018 Super League Grand Finals and the 2018 Challenge Cup Final.

The 32-year-old arrives at the LNER Community Stadium following two seasons with Wakefield Trinity.

On signing for the Knights, Lineham said: “There’s not many clubs that would excite me to come back into the sport but York was one of them. They gave me an opportunity in 2009 which then progressed into my careers at Hull FC and Warrington.

“I see a lot of potential here at York, it’s a really nice city with great facilities.

“It’d be great to see the club continue to progress over the next five to 10 years and I’m hoping I can come back, have a positive effect and repay them as a thank you for their support all those years ago.”

Head Coach Andrew Henderson said: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring Tom to York.

“I spent four years with Tom at Warrington (as Assistant Coach) and I really enjoyed working with him. He’s a wonderful player and I know the quality of the player that he is.

“I still believe that he has a lot to offer and he is keen to finish his career on a high, particularly here at York, the Club where he started his rugby league.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.