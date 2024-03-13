The first Women’s Super League fixture to be broadcast live on Sky Sports revealed

THE first Betfred Women’s Super League fixture to be broadcast live on Sky Sports for 2024 has now been confirmed.

The first live coverage of the Betfred Women’s Super League (BWSL) to be broadcast on Sky Sports will be on Friday 24 May when St Helens take on Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium (KO 5.30pm) – the first part of a double header which also features the men’s teams in Round 12 of the Betfred Super League (KO 8pm).

The fixture will be the first meeting of the two sides since last season’s nail-biting semi-final which was won by the Rhinos with a Sophie Robinson try in golden point extra time. It will also be a repeat of the 2023 Challenge Cup Final, when St Helens made history as the first women’s team to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Both teams begin their domestic campaigns just a few weeks earlier with Leeds set to host Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley Stadium (KO 5.30pm) on Friday 19 April before St Helens travel to reigning BWSL champions York Valkyrie on Sunday 21 April (KO 12pm).

As a further sign of growth in the women’s game, Wigan Warriors will face Barrow Raiders at the DW Stadium for the very first time in Round 1 meaning all eight Super League teams have now played at their teams’ principal stadia.

With the BWSL expanding to eight teams in 2024, the league campaign will have 14 rounds, concluding on the weekend of 14/15 September before the top four face off in the Semi-Final’s on September 20/21. This year’s Grand Final will take place on Sunday 6 October at the home of the highest-ranked team.

Thomas Brindle, General Manager of the BWSL, said: “The Betfred Women’s Super League is back with a refined structure this season with eight teams set to compete in the topflight and three regional championships sitting underneath. This is all part of our new national pyramid so it’s going to be a really exciting season.

“The women’s game has grown so much since 2017 which is proven by the number of teams we’ve now had playing at their principal stadia. We also had a record-breaking crowd at the last Grand Final – we’re all looking forward to more of these moments on our screens in 2024.”

Jo Osborne, Head of Women’s Sport Sky Sports, said: “Women’s sport has so much momentum with UK audiences and our continued partnership with the BWSL is another opportunity for Sky Sports to showcase the elite-level women’s game. Sky Sport’s coverage of the BWSL continues to shine a light on the women’s game through top punditry and analysis from the likes of Jodie Cunningham and Courtney Winfield-Hill who have joined our on-screen talent line up.

“Last year alone we saw record-breaking audiences for the Women’s Ashes, the Solheim Cup and the WSL which is testament to the ever-increasing popularity of women’s sport. As the UK’s biggest investor in women’s sports rights, we understand the opportunities for greater visibility that these leagues and competitions bring, so we can’t wait for another exciting season of the Betfred Women’s Super League.”

