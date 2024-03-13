Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Nicholson-Watton makes season-long loan move

LEEDS RHINOS prop Tom Nicholson-Watton has joined York Knights on a season-long loan.

Nicholson-Watton arrives from Leeds, having earned a Rhinos debut in last season’s 46-0 victory over Castleford Tigers.

The front-rower also spent time on loan at Championship side Keighley Cougars in 2023, making six appearances for the Cougar Park club.

The 21-year-old is a former Leeds Rhinos Scholarship captain and has represented England Under-16s and the Yorkshire Academy.

On joining the Knights, Nicholson-Watton said: “I’m really excited. This is a massive opportunity for me to get some consistent game-time under my belt at a great club like York. It’s going to be great for my development and hopefully I can help the Club out and we can have some success this year.

“There’s some great players and great coaches here who have got a vast amount of experience, which is only going to benefit my own game. Hopefully I can get some good game-time here and continue to develop my game.”

York Knights Head Coach Andrew Henderson said: “I’m really excited to bring Tom to York. Tom is a young, up-and-coming talent who has been on our radar for a while and we’re really fortunate that Leeds have supported and facilitated this move.

“Given where Tom is at at his stage of this stage in his development, getting regular game-time in the Betfred Championship is going to further that.

“He’s a really good person first and foremost and he’s got a really good rugby league IQ for a young player.

“He’s an industrious player that works really hard in his effort areas who has ball-playing ability too. He certainly ticks a lot of boxes for us.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.