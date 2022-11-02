Ex-Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers halfback Luke Gale keeping up fitness regime ahead of potential Super League move

LUKE Gale has been one of the household names in rugby league in the past decade.

After signing for the Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2015 Super League season, Gale masterminded a revival of the West Yorkshire club, helping Daryl Powell’s men to a maiden League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 as well as their first Grand Final in the same year.

Though Gale spent most of 2018 and 2019 on the sidelines, the halfback earned himself a move to the Leeds Rhinos with whom he won the Challenge Cup Final in 2020.

Following a disappointing 2021 season – in which Gale was stripped of the Leeds captaincy – the Rhinos academy graduate left for Hull FC on a one-year deal.

With his contract expiring at the end of last season, Gale left the Black and Whites and now he is training on his own with his sights firmly set on a new deal – whether that’s in Super League or the Championship remains to be seen.

The 34-year-old has been doing sessions with Driven Athlete – a company specialising in physio, strength and conditioning and testing.

Gale has always been in peak fitness form and it appears as though he is determined to keep that up as he scours potential options.