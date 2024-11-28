Ex-Hull FC opens up on serious hamstring tear, rehab and where Wakefield Trinity can finish in Super League

FORMER Hull FC man Cam Scott has opened up on the hamstring tear that saw him miss the back end of the 2024 Super League season.

Having already agreed a deal with Wakefield Trinity for 2025, Scott left the MKM Stadium early in June this year after suffering the serious injury.

It has now been full steam ahead on his rehab in a bid to get to full fitness for pre-season.

“It was tough tearing my hamstring, we’d turned a bit of a corner picking up a win and running teams close at Hull,” Scott told League Express.

“I’d had a slight issue with it in pre-season but I felt like I’d done all the work for it to be okay, but it’s part of the sport and these things happen.

“It always seems to be as I hit some good form and consistency that something seems to occur and it feels like it’s been that way for the past few seasons. It was the same thing in my head of ‘oh surely not again’.

“The recovery has been great though, I took myself away from Hull after settling an agreement to leave and went and worked with a physio and strength and conditioning coach who I’ve previously worked with.

“I had no club stress and I was the sole focus of their time. After six to eight weeks of that Wakefield then got in touch and offered for me to go and train with them and do the rest of my rehab with them also.

“I snapped their hand off at that opportunity as it meant that I could get in and around the club without any pressure of playing and just focus on getting everything right for hitting the ground running for pre season.”

So where does Scott think Wakefield can finish in their first season back in the Super League in 2025?

“I think the play-offs is a realistic aim, the quality that has been brought in is more than good enough to be part of a top six side along with some of the quality we’ve already got.

“I think we’ll be a bit of a dark horse of a club, people won’t put too much expectation on us after promotion but within the club and the group there’s a huge confidence heading into the season.

“I’m not going to make any predictions as of yet but we’re quietly confident we can be up there.”

