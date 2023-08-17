Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson slams “ridiculous” Super League rule

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has slammed a “ridiculous” Super League rule that he feels has “no deterrent”.

That rule is of course the divisive six again rule, whereby a referee awards an attacking team another set of six tackles following an indiscretion around the ruck.

However, the rule has come under fire for its ability to be exploited by the defending side.

And Watson believes that the rule needs to be “looked at” after a number of incidents during Huddersfield’s 32-18 loss to St Helens at the weekend.

Those incidents left Watson reeling with the Giants boss sending a message to the governing body to help clear up a number of issues.

“We’ve sent a message and received an email back just talking about the incident and a few other things that went on during that game that we weren’t happy about,” Watson said.

“I spoke after the game on the six again rule on the first tackle which I just think is ridiculous. In the NRL it is a penalty, but there is no deterrent in this competition for you to pile four men on and lie on in that first tackle. You get a completely set defensive line and read what they are doing in attack.

“There is no advantage and it slows the game down, it’s not what the six again rule was created to do. In the NRL you concede a penalty and so there is a deterrent in the NRL. it 100% needs looking at that rule.”

