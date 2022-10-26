Ex-Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos boss Tony Smith reveals ‘incredible’ few weeks at Hull FC ahead of Super League season

NEW Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has spoken of his time at the MKM Stadium so far.

Former Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos boss Smith has been keen to get to know his Hull players and develop important relationships with them over the past few weeks.

And now he has revealed just how much he is loving his time at his new club.

“The close-season has been a massively important period for me, as I have got to know each individual player and member of staff,” Smith told hullfc.com.

“It’s been an incredible time so far and I have absolutely loved every moment.

“There have been a lot of meetings and a lot of developing of relationships between each other within our organisation over the last few weeks.

“I am really excited for the gathering of all of our players and staff both on and off the field. That’s the part I love about Rugby League – developing those relationships.

“I’m looking forward to when training actually starts, but I find this particular stage fascinating and enlightening. It’s also very educational, and I have learned so much in the brief time that I have spent at the club so far.”

The Black and Whites begin their pre-season campaign on Monday 7th November, with Smith excited to get going.

“Each and every year is a new opportunity. That’s certainly the way I approach it, and it’s the way the players should, too. From my meetings with them, that’s the sense that I get,” he said.

“We’re hoping to have an incredibly exciting and enjoyable pre-season. If we do that and do that together with the right attitude, it will help us prepare for a new season.

“So it’s all about our approach to what’s ahead and how we attack it on a daily basis, with enthusiasm. That’s certainly the sort of team I look to develop.”