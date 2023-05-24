Ex-Hull KR halfback Terry Campese makes shock rugby league return for former Bradford Bulls star’s side

FORMER Hull KR halfback Terry Campese has made a shock return to rugby league to join the club coached by former Bradford Bulls star Adrian Purtell.

Campese, who hung up his boots at the end of the 2022 season after a spell with the Queanbeyan Blues in the Canberra Raiders first grade premiership, will join Purtell’s Eden Tigers in Group 16 rugby league on the New South Wales south coast.

Last season, the 38-year-old won the player of the season in that competition, but endured an injury-hit time in Super League with Hull KR in 2015 and 2016.

Campese played 26 games for the Robins in those two seasons, but retired from professional rugby league at the end of 2016 having also made 139 appearances for the Canberra Raiders between 2004 and 2014.

The former Canberra Raiders captain made the surprise decision to enter into politics, but pulled out as Labor’s candidate for the New South Wales seat of Monaro in mid February this year.

Now though, Campese will be pulling on his boots once more in 2023 with the Tigers, where Purtell is at the helm.

Purtell himself played for the Raiders between 2006 and 2009, with the outside back enjoying spells with Penrith Panthers, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos before hanging up the boots at the end of 2017 having accrued over 200 games during his career.