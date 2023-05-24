Challenge Cup Sixth Round BBC viewing figures post staggering numbers

THE Challenge Cup Sixth Round took place over the weekend.

Starting on Friday night, Hull KR put the Batley Bulldogs to the sword as Leigh Leopards did likewise to Wakefield Trinity. Meanwhile, St Helens brushed past a stern Halifax Panthers side to make it into the hat for the quarter-finals.

On Saturday, Wigan Warriors made it past Leeds Rhinos in an 18-14 thriller whilst Huddersfield Giants were edged out by Salford Red Devils in the evening. Warrington Wolves also narrowly beat Catalans Dragons in the south of France.

The last remaining sixth round clashes of the weekend saw York Knights put London Broncos to the sword whilst Castleford Tigers were beaten easily by Hull FC at The Jungle.

Both the Leeds-Wigan clash and Castleford-Hull FC fixtures were broadcast live on the BBC, with some staggering viewing figures accompanying both games.

Both games peaked at above 600,000 viewers which, given the weather, were incredible numbers which makes both of the fixtures the most watched two games of season so far.