Warrington Wolves chief disagrees with previous proposal to axe Super League Magic Weekend

THE Super League Magic Weekend has been a regular fixture in the calendar for supporters since the 2007 season.

First held in Cardiff, shifted to Edinburgh then back to Cardiff before Manchester took over as Newcastle took on the reins with a year’s hiatus in Liverpool, the concept has been overwhelmingly popular within the rugby league fraternity.

With the attendances regularly generating over 60,000 it is a celebration of rugby league that Australia’s most prized competition – the NRL – has taken onboard and developed their own version.

So, why has it been touted as a concept that could be scrapped by IMG?

That is the one-million dollar question, with the sport’s new stakeholders hoping that more fans turn to the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup Final rather than the Magic Weekend – but if your team is not in the Grand Final or Challenge Cup Final, will fans really make the trip?

For Warrington Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, he doesn’t want to see the concept scrapped.

“This is probably up for discussion, but I’m a big fan of Magic Weekend,” Fitzpatrick said on the Eddie and Stevo podcast.

“Have we really maximised that opportunity in creating a real festival feel? I know the players enjoy playing there and the coaches like going up there along with supporters.

“Television viewers love it, the viewing figures are strong for that weekend so I think we need to have a look at that. It may not be off the table.”

Fitzpatrick believes more can be done to maximise the event and then if that fails, it can be scrapped.

“I’m aware of clubs that support it and I’m aware of other clubs that aren’t fans of it, but the NRL has replicated it.

“I went over to Brisbane last year on our recruitment mission, it was a great festival feel. It was fantastic, but have we really maximised the magic opportunity?

“If it’s not then worked once we maximise it, then we can make a decision but I feel there is still an opportunity to grow that.”