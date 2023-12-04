Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers playmaker Blake Austin explains move to new club after dropping down to rugby league’s grassroots

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers playmaker Blake Austin has explained his move to his new club, the Entrance Tigers, after dropping down to grassroots rugby league.

Austin left the Rhinos midway through 2023 before joining Castleford on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Despite being offered a contract at The Jungle, no deal was signed by Austin and he became a free agent before he eventually left for his native Australia.

Though a move to the NRL or the second tier wouldn’t have been out of the question, the 32-year-old has withdrawn from professional rugby league to join the Entrance Tigers.

Now Austin has explained that decision, posting on Instagram: “I can’t wait to get home and have a year with the Entrance Tigers. Anyone that knows me, knows the passion I have for the sport and also the grassroots of it.

“I can’t wait to immerse myself in it. Can’t wait to have more time with the kids, and hopefully learn to surf haha. See ya soon Aus.”

All in all, Austin has made almost 250 career appearances for Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, Canberra Raiders, Warrington Wolves, Leeds and Castleford.

