London Broncos reportedly snap up Manly Sea Eagles veteran

LONDON BRONCOS have reportedly signed Manly Sea Eagles veteran Karl Lawton.

The 28-year-old back-rower/hooker was linked with a move to Super League last night by the Daily Telegraph and now The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has revealed that the Broncos have won the race.

The Mole posted on X: SIGNING NEWS! Karl Lawton from @SeaEagles to @LondonBroncosRL.”

Lawton has played just 35 first-team games in three seasons for the Sea Eagles, has been inundated with interest from the northern hemisphere.

Lawton still has a year left on his contract at Manly, but the NRL side won’t stand in his way if he chooses to move abroad.

The 28-year-old would be the Broncos’ second quota signing following the move for Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy.

