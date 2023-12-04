New 9s tournament set to be introduced on rugby league calendar

THERE will be an exciting new addition to the Rugby League calendar in the midlands next summer with the launch of a Midlands 9s Festival.

The inaugural Midlands 9s Rugby League Festival will take place at Broadstreet Rugby Club in Coventry on Saturday 27 April, with Men’s, Women’s and Social RL all set to be showcased at the event.

Delivered by The Rugby League Outsiders in partnership with the Rugby Football League, the Midlands 9s Festival aims to bring together enthusiasts from all walks of life – whether a seasoned player or new to the sport. The festival will celebrate the growing popularity of Rugby League in the region and will incorporate music from a renowned tribute band alongside a variety of activities.

Southern Regions Development Manager, Stephen Guan, says: “Both Karl and Craig have been great for highlighting the sport of Rugby League across the Midlands through their podcast and I see no difference with their desire to deliver this new event which I see continuing to raise the profile of the sport. We are very much looking forward to working with them in year one and supporting the development of the festival in years to come.”

Karl Walker, from The Rugby League Outsiders Podcast, explains: “Our vision with the Midlands Nines Rugby League Festival is to foster the growth of the game in the Midlands. We aim to engage union players, offering them a taste of Rugby League’s dynamic play, and to set the stage for an unforgettable Summer season in 2024.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.