THERE is a new venue for Super League’s Magic Weekend in 2024 – and there is also a new look.

With Leeds United’s Elland Road hosting, the event has also undergone a rebrand for the 2024 version with Rugby League Commercial tagging the Magic Weekend as MAGIC WKND 2024 instead.

RFL launch new Magic Weekend rebrand for Super League 2024

Tickets will go on sale this Sunday for the 17th version of the event with August 17-18 the date for this year’s festival.

All 12 teams will gather for six Round 22 matches, with a new digital expression of MAGIC WKND on show, with the RFL revealing that the name change is “reflecting how social engagement with supporters has become an integral part of this annual Super League carnival”.

Tickets will be available from all 12 clubs, and centrally from RL Commercial, from midday on Sunday January 14. Adult tickets start at just £30 for each day, while season ticket holders will receive a 50% discount when booking through their club.

And for fans without a season ticket or a club membership, there will be a 25% saving on all tickets purchased before 1pm on Tuesday 30 January.

Plans are already advanced for a wide range of entertainment inside and outside the stadium, with a huge Fan Zone in the Centenary Pavilion – one of the largest event spaces in the North.

Champions Wigan Warriors clash with local rivals St Helens on Saturday evening before Leeds Rhinos take on Warrington Wolves – and the Sunday action kicks off with another Lancashire derby between Salford Red Devils and Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards, before a showdown between two of the top four in 2023, as Catalans Dragons face Hull KR.

The Saturday action starts with a new fixture for Magic as Hull FC, always one of the best-supported clubs fuelled by memories of their stirring win against Warrington Wolves in 2023, face a London Broncos team who return to Magic for the first time since 2019 looking for their first win.

And the weekend will be rounded off by a West Yorkshire clash between two teams who will be looking for a repeat of their previous Elland Road result – Castleford Tigers with a league win against Leeds Rhinos in 2018, and Huddersfield Giants with a Challenge Cup semi-final win against Hull KR in 2022.

MAGIC WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY, 17 AUGUST

2:30pm – Hull FC v London Broncos

5:00pm – Wigan Warriors v St Helens

7:30pm – Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

SUNDAY, 18 AUGUST

13:30pm – Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

4:00pm – Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

6:30pm – Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers​

