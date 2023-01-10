Ex-Leigh Leopards star Blake Ferguson finds new club following Super League exit

IT’S fair to say that former Leigh Leopards star Blake Ferguson had a massive impact on the Lancashire club in the short spell that he was in the UK.

After signing for Leigh in April last year, Ferguson made his debut in May and went on to score 21 tries in 17 appearances as the Leopards went on to cruise to promotion from the Championship.

Before Christmas, however, the 32-year-old left the UK for personal reasons, going back to his native Australia despite Leigh making it to Super League.

After being reunited with his family back Down Under, League Express understands that Ferguson has rejoined the Thirlmere Roosters Old Boys – the club which the winger had been a part of in-between his ill-fated rugby union spell and his move to Leigh.

Ferguson is also working alongside in a manual job, meaning any likelihood of an NRL return are very slim indeed.

The Roosters currently play in the Group 6 Rugby League competition, with NRL badboy Curtis Scott also amongst their ranks after being blocked from registering with the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2022 season.

Scott had been set to join the Eels on a train-and-trial deal, but was facing a lengthy court case.