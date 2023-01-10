Bradford Bulls reveal squad numbers for 2023 as ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker decides not to choose number one

BRADFORD BULLS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Championship season, but former Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker has not been given the number one shirt.

Instead, Walker will wear the number 31 – the number in which he won the 2017 Super League Grand Final with Leeds.

Former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers halfback Tom Holmes, surprisingly, will wear the number one shirt despite playing all of his career so far in the halves or at hooker.

New signings Bodene Thompson, Ben Blackmore, and Joe Arundel have been given the 13, 2 and 3 shirts respectively ahead of what is being tipped to be a positive year for the Bulls.

Another notable revelation about the Bradford squad numbers is the depth on show, with 34 players being handed a first-team shirt for 2023.

Here is the squad in full:

1 Tom Holmes

2 Ben Blackmore

3 Joe Arundel

4 Kieran Gill

5 David Foggin-Johnston

6 Dec Patton

7 Jordan Lilley

8 Jordan Baldwinson

9 George Flanagan Snr

10 Michael Lawrence

11 Brad England

12 Chester Butler

13 Bodene Thompson

14 Ebon Scurr

15 AJ Wallace

16 Brad Foster

17 Sam Scott

18 Keven Appo

19 Max Clarke

20 Billy Jowitt

21 Fenton Rogers

22 George Roby

25 Myles Lawford

26 George Flanagan Jnr

30 Jordan Myers

31 Jack Walker

32 Marcus Green

33 Brad Ho

34 Michael Hoyle