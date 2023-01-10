Jones-Bishop to stay with Cornwall

Jamaican World Cup star Aaron Jones-Bishop has signed a new one-year contract with Cornwall RLFC.

The 32-year-old joined the Choughs from fellow Betfred League 1 outfit Hunslet in June last year and made a try-scoring debut in the 24-20 home reverse at the hands of London Skolars.

A virtual ever-present in the second half of Cornwall’s maiden professional season, Jones-Bishop became something of a utility man by playing in a number of different positions as the club’s performances improved as 2022 progressed.

Part of the side that claimed Cornwall’s first ever victory at the now defunct West Wales Raiders, Jones-Bishop became the club’s first ever full international when he was selected for Jamaica’s World Cup campaign last autumn.

He came off the interchange bench in the Reggae Warriors’ opening World Cup match against Ireland at Headingley. For Jamaica’s next two group matches, the former Milford amateur made the debutants’ 19-man squad for matches against 2008 champions New Zealand and eventual quarter finalists Lebanon.

“It was a very easy decision to sign with the club for another year,” Jones-Bishop told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “I loved my time in Cornwall last year and I have moved down for the start of the upcoming season. I am a firm believer that in life you have to take opportunities when they present themselves and although this will be different to living in Yorkshire, I can’t wait to see what 2023 holds.

“We were the new team in the league last season but we must progress and 100 per cent there will be no backward steps in terms of our progression as a club. The players know what is expected of them and because we will be training and playing together as a group much earlier, there will be lots more cohesion.

“We will be able to play smarter because of that and I am looking forward to helping the team and the rest of the lads in the squad. There are a lot of boys that are still in-experienced either in terms of their rugby league career or rugby career in general.

“Everyone knows I love to talk and because I have been playing rugby league for a long time, I know I can offer more than just what people see out on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach, added: “We are pleased to have Bish back for another season. His signing last year was one of several that reinvigorated our campaign and made us much stronger and more competitive at League 1 level.

“Bish was brilliant to have around the place as he has an infectious personality and I know that his efforts on the pitch made him something of a fans favourite on match days at the Mem.

“We were all immensely proud to see him play for Jamaica at the World Cup and become Cornwall’s first ever full international player. His experiences at the World Cup will be invaluable for our younger players in the squad who are just at the start of their rugby league journeys.”