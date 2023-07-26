Ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook could be back in Super League “within months” as head coach

JUSTIN HOLBROOK could reportedly be back in Super League “within months” according to infamous Australian journalist The Mole.

The Mole, at the Wide World of Sports, has claimed that Holbrook is being eyed by “several Super League clubs” who are keen to talk to the former Gold Coast Titans boss.

Holbrook was sacked by the Titans as head coach last month and his highly-regarded in both the northern and southern hemispheres given his Grand Final success with St Helens in Super League in 2019.

The former Saints boss also won the League Leaders’ Shield that year by a remarkable 16 points.

Holbrook had previously outlined his intention to stay in the NRL.

“I don’t know what’s next exactly, but I love coaching,” Holbrook told the Daily Telegraph.

“When I left Super League, in my last year (in 2019) we finished 16 points clear of second place, which is a record margin in the history of their competition so it will be hard to beat that.

“But I’m happy here (in Australia), I would love to stay in the NRL.”

Holbrook has recently been linked to the Manly Sea Eagles to become assistant coach, with Shane Flanagan expected to depart for the St George Illawarra Dragons head coaching job.