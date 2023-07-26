Bradford Bulls bring in Super League prop until the end of the season

BRADFORD BULLS have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the Championship end-of-season run-in with the signing of a Super League prop.

The prop is no stranger to Odsal given he has spent time on-loan there before, with Huddersfield Giants prop Fenton Rogers re-joining the West Yorkshire club on a season-long loan.

Rogers, who made his Super League debut earlier in the year for Huddersfield, has also made 17 appearances for the Bulls already in 2023, but was recalled by Giants head coach Ian Watson because of an injury crisis.

Now though, the young forward will link back up with Bradford until the end of the season.