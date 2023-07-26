Castleford Tigers set for another overseas signing following departure of Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set for another overseas signing following the departure of Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo.

Last night, the West Yorkshire club announced that both men would exit The Jungle with immediate effect after 18 months.

Both Fonua and Faraimo were brought to Castleford by previous head coach Lee Radford, with the pair now looking for ventures elsewhere.

However, that now leaves the Tigers with one more quota spot spare despite the signing of overseas men Billy Tsikrikas and Liam Horne.

With Tsikrikas and Horne in Andy Last’s ranks, the Tigers now have just six overseas players, with Albert Vete, Kenny Edwards, Jacob Miller and Suaia Matagi the remaining quota men.

Who that next signing is remains to be seen, but Lebanese forward Elie El-Zakhem has announced his intention to join Super League in 2024, with Castleford his most “likely” destination.

“I’d be keen to come over to Super League which is something I am strongly looking into,” El-Zakhem previously told League Express.

“And, Castleford is the most likely destination for me so I would definitely be tempted with Super League offers even in the short-term just to keep playing at a professional level.

“In the long-term, I want to play in the Super League or the NRL and make a name for myself.”