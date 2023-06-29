Ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook outlines preference for next move amidst Super League speculation

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook has outlined his preference for his next move amidst speculation he could return to Super League.

Holbrook won the Grand Final with St Helens back in 2019, with the 47-year-old linking up with the Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2020 NRL season.

He was unceremoniously axed last week which led to a flurry of speculation that Holbrook could be on his way back to Super League as Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks linked the Australian with Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

However, League Express recently revealed that there was no truth in the Warrington rumours whilst the Huddersfield and Leeds speculation has also proved to be fanciful.

For Holbrook himself, he doesn’t know where his next coaching role will be, but he is looking to stay in the NRL despite being so successful in Super League.

“I don’t know what’s next exactly, but I love coaching,” Holbrook told the Daily Telegraph.

“When I left Super League, in my last year (in 2019) we finished 16 points clear of second place, which is a record margin in the history of their competition so it will be hard to beat that.

“But I’m happy here (in Australia), I would love to stay in the NRL.”

Holbrook has recently been linked to the Manly Sea Eagles to become assistant coach, with Shane Flanagan expected to depart for the St George Illawarra Dragons head coaching job.