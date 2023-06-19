Ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson looks to have played last game for Canterbury Bulldogs

FORMER St Helens prop Luke Thompson looks to have played his last game for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

With Thompson out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season, the England international has been touted for a potential move to Super League heavyweights Wigan Warriors.

Thompson’s career in the NRL has long had question marks over it after joining Canterbury back in the height of Covid-19 in 2020.

Since then, the hulking forward has made 38 appearances for the Belmore club but has failed to play any game during 2023 due to injury.

Now, Canterbury’s General Manager, Phil Gould, has revealed that Thompson is “highly unlikely” to play again this year – which could mean that the forward has played his last game for the club and perhaps in the NRL.

He’s return to play this year looks highly unlikely at this stage. https://t.co/s8ncxq0zPf — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) June 16, 2023

Infamous Australian journalist, The Mole, recently wrote: “Thompson comes off contract at the end of the season and has received a massive four-year deal from the rich Wigan club.

“It’s money the Bulldogs can’t match so ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia for the lifestyle or return home to take up a deal that will secure his future long-term.

“Complicating the situation is that Thompson has two managers – one in the UK and one in Sydney.”

At the time, Wigan head coach Matt Peet had his say on the speculation.

“He’s certainly a player I admire,” Peet said previously.

“He obviously came through at St Helens and he’s fantastic player. He’s a player that we track and we keep an eye on what’s happening there.

“As far as the report and the figures in the story quoted, it was false.

“But he is a player that we and I admire and would be interested if he was to become available.

“But in so far as the figures being tossed about, it wasn’t factual that story.”