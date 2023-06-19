Hull FC and Leigh Leopards stars set for potential SIX-MATCH bans as Wigan Warriors man suspended

Following the Quarter Finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Josh Griffin (Hull FC) – Grade F Questioning Integrity of Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards) – Grade F Dangerous Throw – Refer to Tribunal

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade D Headbutt – 3 Match Penalty Notice & £250 fine

Elliott Minchella (Hull KR) – Grade A High Tackle – Not Applicable

Ollie Partington (Salford Red Devils) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 fine

Joe Cator (Hull FC) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 fine

Zak Hardaker (Leigh Leopards) – Grade C Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ava Seumanufagai (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Tom Nisbett (Leigh Leopards) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Teanby (York Knights) – Grade C Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice

The following player was handed a caution:

Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Other Contrary Behaviour