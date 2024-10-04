Ex-St Helens stalwart James Graham set to make debut in new sport

FORMER St Helens stalwart James Graham is set make his debut in a new sport.

That new sport is wrestling, with the NRL pundit recently being called out by by Pro Wrestling Australian heavyweight champion Ricky South.

Graham and South will go head-to-head with each other as part of a tag-team match-up on October 13 at the Metro Theatre.

That event will be live-streamed to wrestling fans – and no doubt some intrigued rugby league fans on both sides of the world will be interested in seeing the event.

“I’m just responding to the challenge,” Graham told the Daily Telegraph.

“Ricky South came out and said I wouldn’t last two minutes.

“Let’s see about that. Let’s just do it.

“Some ex-footballers want to go boxing … I’m having a go at wrestling. I can’t wait.

“Expect me to come off the top turnbuckle!”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast