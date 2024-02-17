Ex-St Helens star Regan Grace finds new club

FORMER St Helens star Regan Grace has found a new club.

The Welsh flyer has joined Bath Rugby Union on a short-term deal as he gets back to full fitness in March time.

Grace made 143 appearances for rugby league side St Helens. After making the switch to rugby union, the winger joined Racing 92, but picked up an Achilles injury shortly before arriving at the French outfit.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury setback in February, with Bath head of rugby Johann van Grann previously telling Somerset Live that Grace’s situation could well develop into a deal further down the line.

“Regan came to my attention as an ex-league player. We have assisted him by giving him some advice in terms of his medical situation but there is no formal agreement. He is player who I have seen has a lot of speed and a good rugby background. We have been giving him some advice and helping him with his rehab,” van Grann told Somerset Live.

“He has not been with the team, it is not even a team thing. If that develops into something further down the line we will see where it goes. At this stage it is a player who has had a very unfortunate circumstance with the injuries that he has had and he came to my attention [through his ex-teammate Russell] and we had a coffee together, and what a nice man he is. If I can help a player with his future then I always do that. If something comes out of it then brilliant, but for now we are helping him with his rehab.

“He has had some serious setbacks in terms of his leg, so I wouldn’t want to speculate [about when he will play again], I would say he is still months away so from our side if we can help him, and maybe he does a few training sessions with us when that becomes a possibility and we will make our decisions along the line but at this stage, I have nothing more to report.”

Grace’s short-term deal has now been confirmed.

