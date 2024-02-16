Friday Night Super League Results as controversy hits Leeds Rhinos-Salford Red Devils clash

THREE fixtures took place in Super League tonight as Leeds Rhinos hosted Salford Red Devils, St Helens took on newly-promoted London Broncos and Leigh Leopards faced Huddersfield Giants.

Controversy struck at Headingley as Leeds went into battle with Salford with Rhinos centre Paul Momirovski sent to the sinbin just before the hour for foul play. However, it was the stoppage in play whilst a Red Devils player received treatment that yielded the yellow card. Leeds, however, held on for a 22-16 win.

Elsewhere, St Helens overcame London with ease, thrashing the capital club 40-4 whilst Huddersfield made an impressive start to Super League 2024 with a 16-8 victory over Leigh.

Leeds Rhinos 22-16 Salford Red Devils

St Helens 40-4 London Broncos

Leigh Leopards 8-16 Huddersfield Giants

