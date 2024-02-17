England and Sydney Roosters winger Dom Young taken to hospital in neck brace

FORMER Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young has been taken to hospital in a neck brace following Sydney Roosters’ pre-season clash against Manly Sea Eagles.

Young, who made the move to the Roosters from Newcastle Knights, was playing in his debut game with his new club, but had to leave the field on a stretcher and in a neck brace following an awkward crusher tackle.

The Rooster ended up winning the pre-season challenge game, 36-22, but all eyes were focused on the injury sustained by Young as he left for hospital.

PRECAUTION: @sydneyroostersDom Young heading to hospital as precaution for neck🤞🤞🤞🐓🐓 pic.twitter.com/hnzftpLUlc — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) February 17, 2024

“He’s good, it’s just when you’re dealing with the neck, you want to be precautionary so he’s just gone to the hospital to get a scan,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said after the game.

“He was good in there (in the sheds) talking and sitting up and all that, but they just want to keep it stable just so we know what’s exactly wrong with it.

“But he was in good spirits and he was fine.”

