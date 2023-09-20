Ex-Super League and NRL star George Burgess takes up new rugby league role

FORMER Super League and NRL star George Burgess has taken up a new role within rugby league.

The rampaging prop – who retired at the end of the 2022 NRL season following a spell with the St George Illawarra Dragons – was linked with a move to Castleford Tigers earlier this year with the West Yorkshire club desperate for new blood.

However, Burgess told League Express at the time that such a move was not the right time for the 31-year-old and instead he continued plying his trade with Cairns district rugby league side Cairns Brothers.

With the former England international continuing to impress in local rugby league, Burgess has now been appointed as community engagement officer with the Brothers, League Express can reveal, helping young people get involved in rugby league and hopefully join the Brothers.

Alongside that role, Burgess has also become an implementer at the Wealth Street Property Group in Australia, taking a leaf out of brothers Luke and Sam’s books who both own property throughout the country.

Burgess has had an illustrious rugby league career, playing almost 150 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2012 and 2019 before leaving for an opportunity in Super League with Wigan Warriors.

However, despite signing as a marquee player, Burgess played just eight times for the Warriors and left the club midway through the 2021 Super League season.

Having had invasive hip surgery, the 31-year-old make a remarkable comeback with St George in 2022, but played just four times for the Dragons before hanging up his boots from professional rugby league.

