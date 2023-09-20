Three potential destinations for Wakefield Trinity prop Jai Whitbread

WAKEFIELD TRINITY prop Jai Whitbread will be departing the West Yorkshire club following the culmination of the 2023 Super League season.

Trinity are relegated and with Whitbread’s contract not including a relegation clause like the likes of Mason Lino’s and Josh Griffin’s, the Australian will depart.

But, which three clubs could Whitbread head for?

Leeds Rhinos

Perhaps the likeliest of destinations given Leeds’ need for more firepower up front following the departure of Zane Tetevano. Whitbread would fit in well at the Rhinos with the West Yorkshire club currently needing their quota spots to be filled for 2024 and beyond. A rampaging front-rower with a great offload, Whitbread would complement the likes of Mikolaj Oledzki and Sam Lisone well and add another dimension to the Leeds side.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan have been cut quite badly in the pack in 2023, with the likes of Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago and Liam Byrne all spending time on the sidelines through injury. With the addition of another first-team front-rower in Whitbread, head coach Matt Peet will have more options at his disposal. Just 25 years of age, Whitbread would fit in with Peet’s determination to build a hungry, young side at the DW Stadium.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington have lacked desperately in the pack in 2023 following Thomas Mikaele’s and Josh McGuire’s departure earlier in the season. Of course, Mikaele did return to the Wolves later in the year, but, with the exception of Paul Vaughan, the Warrington pack has been underperforming to say the least. Bringing in Whitbread would not only help lower the average age of the forward pack down, it would also bring in someone that is hungry for silverware and to improve himself.

