Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan LOSES appeal

WARRINGTON WOLVES star Paul Vaughan has lost his appeal against his four-match ban.

A tribunal was held tonight with Warrington appealing the four-match suspension handed to the Australian prop by another tribunal on Tuesday night.

It means that if the Wolves did make the Super League Grand Final at the end of the year, Vaughan would miss out.

