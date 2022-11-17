Ex-Super League boss Kristian Woolf’s new side preparing huge bid for England international

FORMER Super League head coach Kristian Woolf has taken up an assistant coaching role with new NRL side the Dolphins – and they are preparing a huge bid to lure an England international to their club.

That England international is Herbie Farnworth, whose World Cup showing has thrown him straight into the limelight as one of rugby league’s most exciting youngsters.

At just 22 years of age, the Brisbane Broncos outside back has an incredible future ahead of him, but having only signed a 12-month extension at Red Hill during 2022, Farnworth is effectively a free agent from 2023 onwards.

Now, Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett has reiterated his desire to bring Farnworth to the Dolphins in a bid to spearhead the new NRL club’s charge up the ladder.

“Herbie only signed for one year, so we’re definitely interested,” Bennett told the Daily Telegraph.

“I was interested in him last year and our interest is still there.

“I’m not going to talk about positions with Herbie, but the bottom line is he is back on the market and we’re still very keen on him.

“We had a talk to him last year and he wanted to stay at the Broncos, which he did, that’s fine, but he is a free agent again.

“I’m still interested in signing Herbie, so we’d like to have a chat again.”

That being said, Brisbane boss Kevin Walters is determined to keep hold of such a talent.

“Herbie is coming into his best footy,” Walters said.

“Herbie has been here a long time. He has been here since he was 15 and his best football is in front of him, whether it’s at centre or fullback.

“I’m not sure if he thinks he is a long term fullback but he wants to see if he can handle the position and I am happy to accommodate that.

“He has a huge future at the Broncos.”