Warrington Wolves star George Williams attracting attention from a number of clubs following World Cup form

WARRINGTON Wolves star George Williams is reportedly attracting attention from a number of clubs following his strong World Cup showing with England.

Whilst 2022 may well have been a difficult year for the halfback in terms of Super League form – his club Warrington finished second bottom of the table with only the relegated Toulouse Olympique below them – Williams’ international form has certainly put him in the public eye.

Under Shaun Wane – his former boss at the Wigan Warriors – Williams has excelled, putting in some brilliant performances which landed him a place in the World Cup Team of the Tournament as well as on the five-man shortlist for the Golden Boot.

Now, those performances in the tournament have reportedly attracted attention from NRL clubs, with News Corp reporting that a number of sides are potentially looking at Williams in a bid to bring him back to Australia.

Of course, Williams enjoyed a stellar first season in the prized Australian competition with the Canberra Raiders before Covid-19 struck.

That led to Warrington chasing his signature and bringing him to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on a four-year deal.

Being just two years into that four-year deal would mean that any NRL club would have to pay a fee to secure Williams’ services, but News Corps believes that Wests Tigers – who are also interested in signing Williams’ fellow countryman John Bateman – and Canterbury Bulldogs could be interested.