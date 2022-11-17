Hull FC fullback Jamie Shaul awarded a testimonial

Hull FC fullback Jamie Shaul has been awarded a 12-month testimonial by the RFL.

The 30-year old will enter his tenth full season with the Black & Whites in 2023, and will celebrate a decade of success with a series of events and celebrations throughout the year, starting next month on December 1st.

The full-back, a back-to-back Challenge Cup winner with the club in 2016 and 2017, and Hull’s winning try-scorer in FC’s first ever Wembley Stadium victory, has been rewarded for his loyal service to the club.

After coming through the club’s Academy ranks, he made his senior debut in 2013, scoring a memorable brace against Wakefield at Belle Vue.

He quickly secured his spot as Hull’s first-choice number one, and despite the disappointment of losing a Challenge Cup Final just a handful of matches into his senior career, Shaul went on to be a key cog in the side that enjoyed the double success at Wembley a few seasons later.

Shaul was named in the 2016 Super League Dream Team, alongside five of his Hull FC teammates, and made his England debut in 2018 against France.

His career has featured brief stints at York Knights and Wakefield Trinity, and currently stands at 210 career appearances, with 195 of them for the Airlie Birds making him the club’s 10th highest appearance maker of the Super League era.

He is also one of only 23 players to surpass 100 tries for the Black & Whites; with 102 to his name, he is the club’s fourth highest try-scorer of the Super League era, only surpassed by Gareth Raynor, Kirk Yeaman, and Richard Horne.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Shaul said: “I’m over the moon to have been granted a twelve month testimonial – this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family after ten years in the professional game.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have had the support of my family, friends and teammates over the last decade – I wouldn’t be where I am today without them, and I’m thankful to both them and the club in supporting my testimonial.

“Representing Hull FC since the age of 19 has been an incredible journey, and I’ve made friends and memories that will last a lifetime. I can’t wait to recollect on some of those moments over the next year, while hopefully making some more great memories in the process on the field next season.

“With some exciting events in the pipeline, I’m excited to celebrate these with the fans who have shown me so much support.”