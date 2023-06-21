Ex-Super League hooker Josh Hodgson earns deal for 2024

FORMER Super League hooker Josh Hodgson has earned himself a deal for 2024.

Hodgson has been plying his trade for the Parramatta Eels in 2023 and though he has struggled to make it crack for his new club, the hooker has had an option triggered in his contract to remain with the Eels for 2024.

“Josh has a unique ability to communicate the technical aspects of the game and his experience and leadership skills have helped with the development of many other players, Brendan Hands in particular,” the Eels’ general manager of football Mick O’Neill said in a club statement.

Hodgson has played 12 games for Parramatta since joining ahead of the 2023 NRL season from Canberra Raiders where he registered almost 150 appearances over an eight-year period.