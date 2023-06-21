Slater triumphs again as Maroons take Origin series

Queensland have won the 2023 Ampol State of Origin series with a 32-6 victory over New South Wales at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in front of 52,433 spectators.

It follows their 26-18 victory in the first game of the series in Adelaide three weeks earlier.

The Maroons led 10-0 at half-time with tries by Valentine Holmes and Murray Taulagi, with Holmes converting the second try.

They extended their lead to 20-0 on 50 minutes through Holmes’ second try and a score by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

The Blues hit back seven minutes later with a try to Damien Cook, who had started on the bench but came onto the field after three minutes when Tom Trbojevic had to leave the field with a pec injury.

But the Maroons hit back with two further tries from Xavier Coates and Jeremiah Nanai to give Queensland coach Billy Slater his second series victory in his second year of coaching the Maroons.