Super League-linked halfback Chad Townsend breaks silence on North Queensland Cowboys future

SUPER LEAGUE-linked halfback Chad Townsend has broken his silence on his future with the North Queensland Cowboys after being rumoured to be heading out of the club.

The Daily Telegraph columnist Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield spoke on NRL360 earlier this week about Townsend potentially leaving for Super League as Wests Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks makes the move to the Cowboys.

Rothfield said: “The mail I have is that Luke Brooks is very likely to finish up at the North Queensland Cowboys, he played Holden Cup in a premiership winning side with Todd Payten a while back, they’re very, very tight.

“There’s a lot of mail now that Chad Townsend is being shopped around to English Super League clubs and a couple of NRL clubs in Sydney as well.”

However, with Townsend’s contract at the Cowboys not running out until the end of the 2024 NRL season, the 32-year-old has sought to clarify his future.

“It’s a little bit frustrating when you can see a journalist throw a hand grenade on a news program in prime time and create a bit of a mess,” Townsend told News Corp.

“My future is here in North Queensland. I’m contracted here at the moment and next season.

“I’m very happy. My family is very settled.

“It’s a hand grenade, it means nothing and I don’t really want to talk about it again to be honest.”