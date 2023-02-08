Ex-Super League referee Richard Silverwood among those reacting to Brodie Croft’s mammoth Salford Red Devils deal

   08/02/2023

FORMER Super League referee Richard Silverwood has taken to social media – in particular the social media giant Twitter – to hail the ‘unbelievable bit of business’ done by Salford Red Devils to sign up halfback Brodie Croft.

Croft has signed an unprecedented seven-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium which will see the Man of Steel stay at Salford until the end of the 2030 Super League season.

And it’s fair to say that the rest of the rugby league fraternity were suitably impressed – both with the ability to nail down Croft and to do so for such an extended length of time.

Silverwood tweeted: “Unbelievable bit of business. @Ianblease1 and his team have done a fantastic job with that club. Imagine what they could achieve with a few more people through the gate. The support is there as shown in play offs and finals etc.”

Current Salford teammate Ryan Brierley, who will be playing alongside Croft in 2023, also tweeted: “Massive news not only for us but @SuperLeague finally we get to keep the best talent in the game in our competition. Everyone involved should be applauded.”

There were some incredible tweets from Salford and rugby league fans in general.

Upon handing out the contract, Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease said: “After some months of robust negotiations, I am absolutely delighted in securing Brodie’s long-term future at our club.

“We are determined to keep our best players and the current team together for as long as possible and securing Brodie’s long-term deal meets our determination.

“It is a real statement of intent to secure such a long-term deal for our club and for such a quality player, in my view, it also demonstrates that Brodie believes our philosophy and vision as a club

 “As a player Brodie has been welcomed by our fans, similar to how they welcomed Jackson Hastings into our club in 2018/19. Brodie has had a magnificent first season in Super League, culminating in winning the Man of Steel award and can now hopefully settle down to play his best rugby with the Red Devils.

“I believe we are building a legacy to admire at this club and the future is one that we are all as a team so excited to be a part of!”