Ex-Super League referee Richard Silverwood among those reacting to Brodie Croft’s mammoth Salford Red Devils deal

FORMER Super League referee Richard Silverwood has taken to social media – in particular the social media giant Twitter – to hail the ‘unbelievable bit of business’ done by Salford Red Devils to sign up halfback Brodie Croft.

Croft has signed an unprecedented seven-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium which will see the Man of Steel stay at Salford until the end of the 2030 Super League season.

And it’s fair to say that the rest of the rugby league fraternity were suitably impressed – both with the ability to nail down Croft and to do so for such an extended length of time.

Silverwood tweeted: “Unbelievable bit of business. @Ianblease1 and his team have done a fantastic job with that club. Imagine what they could achieve with a few more people through the gate. The support is there as shown in play offs and finals etc.”

Unbelievable bit of business. @Ianblease1 and his team have done a fantastic job with that club. Imagine what they could achieve with a few more people through the gate. The support is there as shown in play offs and finals etc. 👏 https://t.co/cWf19ft77k — Richard Silverwood (@SilversRef) February 7, 2023

Current Salford teammate Ryan Brierley, who will be playing alongside Croft in 2023, also tweeted: “Massive news not only for us but @SuperLeague finally we get to keep the best talent in the game in our competition. Everyone involved should be applauded.”

Massive news not only for us but @SuperLeague finally we get to keep the best talent in the game in our competition. Everyone involved should be applauded 👏👏👏 https://t.co/5ztlP6x33C — Ryan Brierley (@RyanBrierley) February 7, 2023

There were some incredible tweets from Salford and rugby league fans in general.

This is the best news ever. He's part of a great team that are going to achieve great things…so glad I'm part of it..thanks @Ianblease1 and @808red #TogetherStronger https://t.co/sgVNXadg7x — Alison Garner 💙 (@AlisonGarner2) February 7, 2023

Genuine can’t believe what I am reading. What a time to be part of our club @SalfordDevils 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Xd4E1w1lDh — Reece Archer (@reecearcher9) February 7, 2023

HUGE contract!! Wow fair play! Great to keep such a talent in #SuperLeague https://t.co/huhltO3HHg — Outlawed Rugby League Podcast (@OutlawedRugby) February 7, 2023

This is a real short in the arm for Super League to sign such a talented player down to such a long contract https://t.co/PoO86NeeUW — Michael Lavelle (@mikelavelle93) February 7, 2023

This is a real statement of our intent, not just for 2023 but for our future direction as a club! Now let’s all spread the word across the city and beyond about what we are building! Who’s in for 2023?👹 #TogetherStronger https://t.co/KdkljbuMvr — Paul Trainor (@MrPTrainor) February 7, 2023

Wowzers.

Absolutely

CHAMPAGNE 🥂🥂🥂

Phenomenal player and gent.

Congratulations @Ianblease1 and everyone who made this happen..

We have a happy little B 🥰

❤️🤍🖤 https://t.co/eYFtpJZFJs pic.twitter.com/MmwmOEO64s — Louise Woodward-Styles (@MrsLouiseWS) February 7, 2023

Never did I think in my time supporting Salford would be seeing us give an 8 year contract to one of our best players😮‍💨 We are actually massive!!👹 https://t.co/hjpmBfxE1Z — Louis James (@Loujames10) February 7, 2023

Upon handing out the contract, Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease said: “After some months of robust negotiations, I am absolutely delighted in securing Brodie’s long-term future at our club.

“We are determined to keep our best players and the current team together for as long as possible and securing Brodie’s long-term deal meets our determination.

“It is a real statement of intent to secure such a long-term deal for our club and for such a quality player, in my view, it also demonstrates that Brodie believes our philosophy and vision as a club

“As a player Brodie has been welcomed by our fans, similar to how they welcomed Jackson Hastings into our club in 2018/19. Brodie has had a magnificent first season in Super League, culminating in winning the Man of Steel award and can now hopefully settle down to play his best rugby with the Red Devils.

“I believe we are building a legacy to admire at this club and the future is one that we are all as a team so excited to be a part of!”