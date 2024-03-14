Paul Rowley calls on Salford Red Devils supporters to be “mindful” of new signing’s form following “disjointed” pre-season

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has called on supporters to be “mindful” of new signing David Nofoaluma’s form following a “disjointed” pre-season.

Nofoaluma joined the Red Devils last month after a high-profile departure from Wests Tigers but has yet to play for his new club since making the move.

However, the 30-year-old will line up for Salford in tonight’s fixture against the Wigan Warriors – though Rowley has called on Red Devils fans to not ask for too much from the new man.

“I’m not too sure he will be too comfortable lining up at prop, strong carries quick play the balls,” Rowley joked.

“David has come to us with a disjointed pre-season and having not played it would suggest that everybody like always is mindful of that.

“Players don’t play over 190 games in the NRL and score that many tries unless you’ve got something about you.”

So what can Salford fans expect from David Nofoaluma? Well, Rowley has likened the winger to a former Red Devils stalwart.

“I would describe him in the little bit of the Ken Sio mould. He’s so reliable, good start to sets and wins rucks. He will start and build his game and be encouraged to build his game on the fundamentals.

“We are not looking for someone to come out and throw some magic in straight away. He will have his moments as the season progresses.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.