Ex-Super League star Justin Carney handed lengthy ban whilst playing for new club

FORMER Super League star Justin Carney has been handed a lengthy ban whilst playing for his new club.

Carney, who made his name for Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR in Super League, has been handed a six-game ban for re-entering the field of play after a fight broke out as he sat on the substitutes’ bench for his new club Albury Thunder.

In 62 games, Carney scored 63 tries for Castleford before being suspended by the club in August 2015 – the ‘Tank on the Flank’ did not play again for the rest of the season.

With his future at The Jungle up in the air, Carney joined Salford in November 2015 on a one-year loan deal, which was converted to a permanent three-year deal in April 2016.

After leaving Salford, Carney joined Hull KR for the 2018 season before retiring at the end of that year and returning to Australia, where he joined Nyngan Tigers as captain-coach for 2019.

He would then go on to join the Trangie Magpies where he played during 2022 before joining Albury Thunder as player-coach ahead of the 2023 season.