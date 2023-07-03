Huddersfield Giants dealt cruel injury blow as Super League star ruled out for rest of the season

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been up against it in the 2023 Super League season so far.

The West Yorkshire side have won just five games so far in 2023 with head coach Ian Watson having to battle against claims of his job security.

But, Huddersfield’s woes haven’t exactly been helped by a long injury list that has included the likes of Theo Fages, Josh Jones and Olly Russell.

Adding to that list, Harry Rushton has now been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 Super League season with a devastating injury, the club confirmed over the weekend.

The Giants tweeted: “Harry Rushton has suffered a serious injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season. 😣 Get well soon Harry, we’ll see you back in 2023.”