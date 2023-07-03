Five potential candidates to become Wakefield Trinity assistant coach

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set to appoint an assistant coach in the next few weeks, according to head coach Mark Applegarth.

Following the departure of previous number two James Ford to Featherstone Rovers as director of rugby, Applegarth has been without an assistant.

So, who could be the man to help Trinity stave off relegation?

John Kear

The obvious choice really considering his exit from the Widnes Vikings last week and his history with Wakefield. John Kear has helped Trinity out of their relegation predicament on a number of occasions previously and he knows just what it takes to climb out of the danger zone. Kear’s experience would help Applegarth no end and would definitely garner renewed hope around Belle Vue that the impossible becomes possible.

Danny Ward

Danny Ward was linked with a move to Castleford Tigers to become head coach before Andy Last was given the job. Currently in rugby union, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Ward move back to league and become partner with Applegarth. Both are young, vibrant coaches with a point to prove and could strike up a great relationship.

Denis Betts

Denis Betts has been without a role in rugby league since stepping down as director of rugby with the Newcastle Thunder at the end of the 2022 season. A man with a wealth of coaching experience – most at the Widnes Vikings – Betts would certainly give Applegarth someone to lean on and depend on. Betts coached Widnes for eight years between 2010 and 2018 and often battled above his station in Super League.

Liam Finn

Currently head coach of Dewsbury Rams, Liam Finn has been excelling at the helm in League One, but would he answer an SOS from his former club Trinity? Finn went into a coaching role with Wakefield following his retirement and was assistant coach at Halifax in 2022, but took over at Dewsbury towards the latter end of that year. The Rams currently sit top of the third tier with no losses in 14 games.

Scott Grix

This one is probably a bit out of left field, but Scott Grix has been learning his trade under Rohan Smith at Leeds Rhinos for the past year, having been promoted to assistant with the departure of Sean Long. Grix, however, is well known on the terraces at Belle Vue having made almost 100 appearances for the club in two different spells.